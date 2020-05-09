Buffalo Police: 27-year-old man shot multiple times near Bailey Avenue

The 27-year-old Buffalo man was taken to ECMC by ambulance where he's listed in stable condition.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning in the city's Kensington neighborhood.

Officers responded to the call around 2:10 a.m. in the area of Bailey Avenue and Alma Avenue. Police say a 27-year-old Buffalo man was shot multiple times.

