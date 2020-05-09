Buffalo Police: 27-year-old man shot multiple times near Bailey Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning in the city's Kensington neighborhood.
Officers responded to the call around 2:10 a.m. in the area of Bailey Avenue and Alma Avenue. Police say a 27-year-old Buffalo man was shot multiple times.
The 27-year-old was taken to ECMC by ambulance where he's listed in stable condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.