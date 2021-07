According to detectives, a 26-year-old Buffalo man was walking down the street Sunday afternoon when he was shot.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon near Niagara and Hudson streets.

According to detectives, a 26-year-old Buffalo man was walking down the street around 1:30 p.m. when he was shot.

The 26-year-old was taken to ECMC by ambulance, and was said to be in stable condition.