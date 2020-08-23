Buffalo Police: 24-year-old man shot in the leg Saturday

Detectives say a 24-year-old Buffalo man was shot in the leg following some type of verbal dispute.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night in the city's West Side.

Officers responded to the area of Prospect Avenue, between Virginia Street and Hudson Street, just after 10 p.m.

Detectives say a 24-year-old Buffalo man was shot in the leg following some type of verbal dispute. The 24-year-old man was taken to ECMC by ambulance where he's currently listed in fair condition.