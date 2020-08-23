Buffalo Police: 24-year-old man shot in the leg Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night in the city's West Side.
Officers responded to the area of Prospect Avenue, between Virginia Street and Hudson Street, just after 10 p.m.
Detectives say a 24-year-old Buffalo man was shot in the leg following some type of verbal dispute. The 24-year-old man was taken to ECMC by ambulance where he's currently listed in fair condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.