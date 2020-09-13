Buffalo Police: 21-year-old man shot multiple times on Landon Street

Police say a 21-year-old Buffalo man was shot multiple times in the first block of Landon Street during some type of street party.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

Police say a 21-year-old Buffalo man was shot multiple times in the first block of Landon Street during some type of street party. The shooting happened just after 3:30 a.m.

The Buffalo man was taken to ECMC by ambulance from the 300 block of Riley Street. Police say he was treated and released from the hospital.