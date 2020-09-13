Buffalo Police: 21-year-old man shot multiple times on Landon Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning.
Police say a 21-year-old Buffalo man was shot multiple times in the first block of Landon Street during some type of street party. The shooting happened just after 3:30 a.m.
The Buffalo man was taken to ECMC by ambulance from the 300 block of Riley Street. Police say he was treated and released from the hospital.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.