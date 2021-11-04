Buffalo Police: 21-year-old in serious condition following Eller Avenue shooting

Buffalo Police were called to the 100 block of Eller Avenue, between Genesee Street and Yonkers Avenue, for a reported shooting just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 21-year-old Buffalo man is in serious condition following a shooting Saturday night in Buffalo's Schiller Park neighborhood.

Buffalo Police were called to the 100 block of Eller Avenue, between Genesee Street and Yonkers Avenue, for a reported shooting just before 10:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a 21-year-old man who had been shot. He was then taken to ECMC by ambulance.