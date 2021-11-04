Buffalo Police: 21-year-old in serious condition following Eller Avenue shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 21-year-old Buffalo man is in serious condition following a shooting Saturday night in Buffalo's Schiller Park neighborhood.
Buffalo Police were called to the 100 block of Eller Avenue, between Genesee Street and Yonkers Avenue, for a reported shooting just before 10:30 p.m.
Upon arrival, officers found a 21-year-old man who had been shot. He was then taken to ECMC by ambulance.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip-line at (716) 847-2255.