BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday around 6:30 p.m.

Detectives say a 20-year-old Buffalo man was shot in the area of East Delavan Avenue and Roslyn Street.

Police say the man was treated and released from ECMC.