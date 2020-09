Police say the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. at East Ferry and Kehr streets on the city's East Side.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two people were injured Thursday afternoon when a vehicle hit a building on the city's East Side.

Buffalo Police say the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. at East Ferry and Kehr streets.

Police say two people were hurt and taken to ECMC, with the injuries to one woman in the vehicle considered serious.