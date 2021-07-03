Buffalo Police: 19-year-old woman shot on Clinton Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning on the city's East Side.
Detectives say a 19-year-old Hamburg woman was standing outside in the 1200 block of Clinton Street, between New Babcock Street and Scoville Avenue, when she was shot "in the leg and foot area." The woman was taken to ECMC by ambulance and is listed in stable condition.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.