Buffalo Police: 18-year-old found dead at MLK Park, suspect in custody

Police were called to MLK Park around 2:30 a.m. Saturday for reports of a suspicious incident.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An 18-year-old Buffalo man has been charged with second-degree murder after an 18-year-old woman was found dead at MLK Park early Saturday morning, according to Buffalo Police.

Police were initially called to MLK Park around 2:30 a.m. for reports of a suspicious incident. Upon arrival, officers say they discovered the 18-year-old woman in a vehicle. She was dead.

Officers located the suspect a short time later, and he was arrested and charged.

The names of the suspect and the victim have not been released at this time.

Police say the woman's death "appears domestic in nature," adding that an autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.