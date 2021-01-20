Buffalo playoff pennants raising money for Oishei Children's Hospital

Oxford Pennant is selling 'playoff mini pennants' for a limited time to "celebrate this momentous Bills season and support our community."

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills fans can show off their Bills pride while raising money for a good cause now through the end of the football season.

According to Oxford Pennant, 20 percent of all proceeds made from the 'Buffalo Collection' through the end of the 2020-21 NFL season will be donated to the John R. Oishei Children's hospital.

Staff members from Oishei took to Twitter on Tuesday to show off the pennants. Three different designs are available, as well as a print out design for you to color in.