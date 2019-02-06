BUFFALO, N.Y. — Get your fill of the best pierogi Buffalo has to offer — and wash it down with an ice cold beer — at the annual Buffalo Pints and Pierogi Fest.

It runs Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Buffalo RiverWorks, located at 359 Ganson Street.

Restaurants and food trucks will be serving up pierogi and pierogi-themed dishes on the outdoor rinks at RiverWorks. It's not just traditional pierogi. Vendors will put their own spin on the classic dish.

There will also be beer and wine stations, along with music and a pierogi-eating contest.

A limited amount of judge's tickets were sold. They included a bite-sized portion from each of the vendors and the ability to vote for Buffalo's best pierogi. The cost for a judge's ticket is $30.

General admission tickets ($10) do not include the price of food samples.

Kids 10 and under get in for free.

