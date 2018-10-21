BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you’ve never seen Mr. Incredible play the violin, you’ve probably never been to the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra’s Spooktacular.

The BPO kicked off their kids series Sunday afternoon at Kleinhans Music Hall.

The annual event invites local kids to dress up in their favorite Halloween costumes, listen to a performance by the BPO and enjoy free activities.

Before the performance, kids can try out different instruments in the “instrument petting zoo,” color and meet cartoon characters.

The BPO’s kid series includes four holiday themed concerts throughout the year with shortened programs that focus on teaching children about music.

“It’s really important for the kids to come see the orchestra and be introduced to classical music. A lot of music is based on classical styles so it’s important to have the children learn about it at an early age,” said Leah Wietig, soloist narrator.

With Waldo on the violin, a witch on the cello and Harry Potter conducting, kids experienced both familiar Disney music and classical music.

“I think the best thing to do is expose people to pretty much everything and then have them make a decision for themselves rather than choose for them what they should be interested in or what they should or should not like,” said Jaman Dunn, Assistant Conductor.

The next kids series event is Jingle Bell Jam on Sunday December 11 th . Kids activities start at 1:30 p.m. and BPO performance at 2:30 p.m..

