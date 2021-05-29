Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra welcomes back live audience at Kleinhans Music Hall

Guests are once again welcome at Kleinhans Music Hall. However, seating is limited and will be available on a first-come first-serve basis.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra is once again hosting live performances at Kleinhans Music Hall.

Guests are welcome to attend the BPO's live performances; however, seating is limited and will be available on a first-come first-serve basis. Currently, Kleinhans Music Hall has a capacity limit of 500 people.

Anyone looking to attend a performance at Kleinhans must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative COVID test within 72 hours of the event.

Guests will be required to wear a face mask when entering and exiting the building. Any attendees that are fully vaccinated will be allowed to remove their masks when seated.

To view the full concert schedule, or to purchase tickets, click here. Anyone with questions may contact Kleinhans Music Hall's box office at (716) 885-5000.