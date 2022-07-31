BPO performing Sunday at Old Fort Niagara

Following the concert, there will be a grand fireworks display at Old Fort Niagara.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — A favorite summer event is returning this weekend to Niagara County.

The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra (BPO) is scheduled to perform at Old Fort Niagara on Sunday, July 31. But that's not all, following the concert, there will be a grand fireworks display at the historic site.

This year, the BPO will perform a variety of popular and classical favorites. Those who attend the event can expect music from "Harry Potter," "E.T.," "Star Wars," and "Back to the Future." The BPO also plans on playing songs like "Dancing Queen" and "Lean on Me," Copland's Variations on a Shaker Melody from Appalachian Spring, Brahms' Hungarian Dance No. 6 and more.

General admission tickets are $25. Admission is $10 for children under 18 years old or with a valid student ID. The BPO is also offering "family four-packs" for $60. The family four packs include two adults and two children under 18 or students.

Tickets can be purchased online or by calling (716) 885-5000. Tickets can also be purchased at the gates prior to the concert.

According to the BPO, parking at Old Fort Niagara is free for those who arrive after 6 p.m. Parking prior to 6 p.m. is $8 per vehicle.

Outside food, drinks and coolers are allowed at the concert. Alcohol is also allowed as long as it's enjoyed responsibly. Glass containers are not permitted.

Gates for the event open at 6:30 p.m.

