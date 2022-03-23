Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra holding Ukraine benefit concert

The concert on Sunday, April 3 will include the piece "Melody" by Myroslav Skoryk, which has become the unofficial theme of the conflict.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Many people and businesses in Western New York have stepped up to support the people affected by the crisis in Ukraine. Now the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra (BPO) is joining the effort by holding a benefit concert.

BPO is presenting "Slava Ukraini: A Benefit Concert for Ukraine" on Sunday, April 3 at 7 p.m. at Kleinhans Music Hall. The music performed will allow for reflection and celebration of resiliency. "Melody" by Myroslav Skoryk, which has become the unofficial theme of the conflict, will also be performed.

Other pieces to be performed at the concert include Beethoven’s "Egmont" Overture, Chopin’s Valse No. 2 from "Les Sylphides Suite," and Sibelius’ "Finlandia." The concert will also include solo performances from members of the orchestra.

The Buffalo GirlChoir will perform before the concert in the Mary Seaton Room and will sing the Ukrainian national anthem with the orchestra.

“Our BPO musicians and our entire Buffalo community are devastated by the suffering caused by the war in Ukraine,” said Maestro JoAnn Falletta. “We want to join together with our audience to raise funds to help the refugees and to unite our hearts with music in this special concert.”

Tickets are general admission and select-your-own-price, with the suggestion of $40 per person. All proceeds from ticket sales will help the global Red Cross movement to provide humanitarian aid.

Tickets can be purchased on BPO's website, by calling 716-885-5000, or at the Kleinhans Box Office between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays. Donations can also be made through the same methods.