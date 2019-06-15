BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Central Terminal Restoration Corporation and Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra are celebrating the landmark's 90th anniversary with a big, one-day festival in July.

The East Side Festival will be held Saturday, July 13 from 1:30 to 9 p.m. at the Art Deco landmark located at 495 Paderewski Drive. The event will feature art, music, food, and history of the neighborhood and the building.

Free docent-led tours of the building will take place at 2:30, 3:30, 4:30, and 5:30 p.m.

There's going to be a 7:30 p.m. performance by the BPO which will include music from the era in which the terminal first opened.

The Central Terminal opened in 1929 and once served as a bustling railway hub before it closed in 1979.

“We hope that the East Side Festival will raise much-needed awareness for the Central Terminal,” said Paul Lang, vice-chair of the Central Terminal Restoration Corporation Board of Directors.

“Although much work still needs to be done to stabilize and repair the complex, the Festival will open eyes to the possibilities of this beautiful landmark space, the redevelopment of which we see as an important centerpiece toward the revitalization of the East Side of Buffalo," said Lang.

The schedule for the festival is as follows:

1:30 p.m. Doors open to public

2 - 2:30 p.m. All City Gospel Youth Choir

2:30 - 2:45 p.m. Buffalo Museum of Science demonstration

2:45 - 3:30 p.m. African American Cultural Center Dance and Drum Performance with special guest from Paul Robeson Theatre

3:30 - 4 p.m. Harmony Polish Folk Ensemble

4 - 4:45 p.m. German-American Musicians Association

4:45 - 5 p.m. Buffalo Museum of Science demonstration

5 - 5:45 p.m. Colored Musicians Club’s George Scott Big Band

5:45 - 6 p.m. Buffalo Museum of Science demonstration

6 - 6:45 p.m. Buffalo Soul Review: A Tribute to Buffalo Musicians and the Pine Grill

7:30 p.m. BPO Concert: A Celebration of Buffalo’s East Side

RELATED: Central Terminal hosts 90th Anniversary bash

RELATED: Architect announced for Central Terminal Restoration

RELATED: Buffalo Central Terminal to see $5 million in improvements