Buffalo Philharmonic announces 2021-2022 Rocks Series

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Get ready to rock with the Buffalo Philharmonic.
The world-renowned orchestra announced its 2021-2022 Rocks Series on Thursday. Tickets are available now or for personalized service, call the BPO Box Office at 885-5000.
Here's the lineup:
- Stewart Copeland: Police Deranged-Friday, October 27 at 7:30 PM
- The Music of David Bowie: Friday, January 28, 2022 at 7:30 PM
- The Music of Def Leppard: Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 7:30 PM
Over the years, the BPO Rocks series has become one of the orchestra's most popular.