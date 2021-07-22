Buffalo Philharmonic announces 2021-2022 Rocks Series

Kleinhans Music Hall will rock out to the music of Stewart Copeland, David Bowie and Def Leppard.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Get ready to rock with the Buffalo Philharmonic.

The world-renowned orchestra announced its 2021-2022 Rocks Series on Thursday. Tickets are available now or for personalized service, call the BPO Box Office at 885-5000.

Here's the lineup:

Stewart Copeland: Police Deranged-Friday, October 27 at 7:30 PM

The Music of David Bowie: Friday, January 28, 2022 at 7:30 PM

The Music of Def Leppard: Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 7:30 PM