Buffalo PD investigating 2 overnight shootings

Police say the two shootings happened about an hour apart.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating two shootings that happened late Tuesday night.

Police say the first shooting happened shortly after 10 p.m. on Lisbon Avenue near UB South Campus. Investigators responded to the scene and found a man who was shot in the leg. The unidentified man was taken to ECMC for treatment.

The second shooting is believed to have happened about an hour later. Police said a man arrived at ECMC at around 11 p.m. after suffering a gunshot wound to the leg. Detectives said they are investigating if the incident happened on Swinburne Street.

The Police didn't mention if they believe the two shootings are connected.