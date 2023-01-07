City of Buffalo opens 3 outdoor pools

It has been 3 years since the Centennial, Kensington, and Riverside pools last welcomed guests.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo's outdoor pools opened for the summer season on Saturday.

The parks department is reminding parents to keep an eye on their children while they're in water, even though there are lifeguards on duty.

"We do require a parent to accommodate kids under four feet tall, and there's a limit of two children per adult," said Andy Rabb, the city's deputy commissioner of parks and recreation. "We require that because little kids need more attention in the water, and some of our pools are deeper than four feet."

The city is also looking to hire more help, according to Rabb.

"The city is still hiring and continues to post lifeguard positions, so if you are a Red Cross-certified lifeguard, please go to the city's jobs page, get the information for lifeguards, and we are still looking for folks and processing folks."