BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Queen City is getting some 'Buffalove' by finding itself on a new list for best places to live.

To find what cities in America are the best places to live, Livability looked at economics, housing, amenities, infrastructure, demographics, social and civic capital, education and health care.

Buffalo landed at 70 on the list.

"Located right on the United States-Canada border, Buffalo has long been an access point for anyone looking to visit our friendly neighbors to the north or experience the awe-inspiring majesty of Niagara Falls," Livability said about Buffalo.

The survey also asked 1,000 millennials what matters most to them when deciding where to live and the number 1 answer was affordability.

Buffalo also earned the #2 spot on their Best Affordable Places to Live list.

