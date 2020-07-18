'Buffalo on Edge' meets to have conversation on equality

The group gathered in MLK Park Friday evening to discuss equality and systemic racism.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A group of Western New Yorkers came out to MLK Park in Buffalo Friday night in order to continue the conversation about equality and systemic racism.

Topics that were talked about at this "Buffalo on Edge" event included police brutality,criminal justice reform, education and community building.

Panel members also continued to call for defunding police departments and pushing for officers to be trained in a different way of policing than what's currently being used.