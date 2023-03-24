Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy executive director leaving

Stephanie Crockatt told to board of trustees that she is taking a new position in Sarasota, Florida.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy announced that its executive director is leaving.

Stephanie Crockatt told the board of trustees that she is taking a new position in Sarasota, Florida. The release from the BOCP stated the new job is at a conservancy that will allow her to move closer to family members.

“I have seriously loved getting to know Buffalo and have made some very good friends – lifelong friends – which is important to me,” Crockatt said.

“I still think Buffalo is a best-kept secret. Time here seems like a blink, and I have learned so much along the way.”

Crockatt leaves her position on May 18 to see through the spring and summer plans underway.

“Stephanie’s leadership and achievements are well known to our region,” said BOPC Board Chair Bart Kresse.

“Under her stewardship, our Olmsted parks are vibrant, healthy and beautiful. And, most importantly, they are magnets for residents to use every day, to walk, run, play golf in and just find peace and relaxation. We will miss her, want to wish her all the best in her next position, and thank her for her dedication and hard work.”

The BOCP also said that the organization is in a good position.

“We are confident that the staff and workforce will manage the demands of summer park use with their usual skill. We expect to appoint a new executive director of this key Buffalo non-profit in the coming months,” Kresse said.