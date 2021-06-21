The three projects represent $14.9 million and are part of an overall $58 million infrastructure plan for 2021.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Mayor Brown and City of Buffalo Public Works Commissioner Michael Finn announced the completion of three paving projects across the city Monday afternoon.

The three paving projects were:

• Niagara Street – Forest to Hampshire

• Main Street – Delavan to Ferry

• Walden – Genesee to Sycamore

“My Administration is continuing the great infrastructure work our City residents have come to expect and deserve in every corner of the City since 2006,” Mayor Brown said. “Our investment in infrastructure is critical to the continuation of Buffalo’s renaissance. Good roads, streets, sidewalks, and other projects to enhance the vehicle, bicycle and pedestrian experience across our City is not only good for our residents, these projects also help attract new employers, while making transportation easier for existing businesses.”

The city says that the final paint and markings on those streets will be completed soon.

In a release, the city says it has invested over $290 million for infrastructure projects since 2006.

There are several other infrastructure projects ongoing throughout the city of Buffalo:

• Cars Sharing Main Street – Lower Main: Scott to Exchange

• Niagara Street – Phase 4A: Forest to Hertel

• Abbott Road Streetscape Phase 1: Southside to Meriden

• Ohio Street and Michigan Avenue Lift Bridge Rehabilitations

• Clinton Street Rehabilitation & Safe Routes to School: Pine Street to Jefferson Avenue

• Virginia-Burton Complete Streets – BNMC Phase 4