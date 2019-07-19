BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo is promoting its "Scrap It" food recycling program.

There are five farmer's markets where people can drop off their food waste that will be safely recycled into compost.

City of Buffalo

"We are giving out these buckets here, and people can collect in these buckets, or any bucket of theirs at home, food scraps like vegetable waste, fruit waste, coffee, coffee filters, tea, nuts, that sort of thing. Collect it all week long, and then come to one of our five locations and drop it off," says Susan Attridge, Director of Refuse and Recycling.

Recycling rates in the city continue to rise, and are nearing the national average of 34%. Overall recycling rates in Buffalo have increased from 16 percent in 20-12 to 29 percent in 20-18.

For more information on what type of food is permitted, as well as times and locations, check out their website at: https://buffalorecycles.org/.