BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo nurse is going above and beyond to help patients connect with their family members during the coronavirus outbreak.

Emily Pavlovich is a registered nurse at Buffalo General Medical Center. To help some of the patients in various units, she reached out to her family and friends. Together they were able to donate several iPads to certain hospital floors so patients undergoing treatment would be able to communicate with their loved ones.

"Some people are here for weeks," Pavlovich said. "Some people are here for months, and all during this time, they're unable to see their family. They can talk to them on the phone but seeing their faces and being able to video chat has made a big difference and everyone has been very grateful and thankful for it."

Included with each iPad were cards from the donors thanking hospital workers for everything they're doing.

