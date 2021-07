The Buffalo Niagara Association of Realtors reports that the number of home inspections is down 25% this year.

BUFFALO, N.Y. β€” Home buyers don't have enough houses to look at, which is prompting bidding wars and buyer concessions such as waiving home inspections.

The Buffalo Niagara Association of Realtors reports that the number of home inspections is down 25% this year.

β€œIt is quite a different world,” said Scott Mack, owner of Mack Property Inspections LLC, Buffalo.