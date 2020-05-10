Buffalo Niagara Marriott's future might be determined this week

Bids will be accepted through Oct. 7. Ten-X Commercial has set a $6.5 million minimum, and bids will be reviewed before determining if they will be accepted.

The fate of the Buffalo Niagara Marriott — the largest and tallest hotel in Amherst — could be clearer by mid-week, following a three-day online auction set to begin Oct. 5.

Special servicer Rialto Capital Advisors retained Ten-X Commercial to handle the online auction of the 356-room, 10-story hotel at 1340 Millersport Highway. The hotel remains open.