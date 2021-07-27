Buffalo Niagara Airport's Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting team seeking candidates

An exam will be held next month to find those who are qualified. Applications must be submitted by August 9.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting (ARFF) team at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport is looking for candidates.

An exam will be held next month to find those who are qualified. According to the NFTA, applicants that are successful will then attend the fire academy.

The written exam will be offered on two days, August 27 and August 28, and a physical agility test will follow on a different date.

Applications must be submitted by August 9. There is a $25 application fee, which can be made payable to the NFTA.

Members of the Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting team respond to a variety of calls. Some include aircraft incidents, structural fires, motor vehicle accidents, hazardous material incidents, rescues, and emergency medical requests.