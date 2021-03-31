Buffalo Niagara International Airport to receive federal funding for runway updates

The NFTA will receive $650,000 in grant funding to be used for runway updates at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

Congressman Chris Jacobs (R, NY-27) and Congressman Brian Higgins (D, NY-26) made the joint announcement Wednesday that the NFTA will receive $650,000 in grant funding to be used for runway updates at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

“Infrastructure investments build a foundation for a stronger economy and support local jobs. This federal funding will help improve safety and efficiency at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport in Cheektowaga, a vital transportation link supporting travel, tourism and businesses in Western New York,” Congressman Higgins said in a released statement.

“Improving our local infrastructure is critical to moving our region forward, bolstering our economic development, and supporting transportation,” Congressman Jacobs said. “I am proud to announce this funding to update a strong regional asset, and I look forward to continuing my efforts to build our local infrastructure and set our region up for future success.”

“We are grateful to Congressman Jacobs and Congressman Higgins, who always fight for aviation funding for the NFTA,” Kim Minkel, NFTA Executive Director said. “With passenger traffic down by approximately 85 percent due to COVID coupled by the U.S. and Canadian border closure, this money will be very helpful as we continue to provide aviation services to those traveling to and from Western New York and that our airports will be well-positioned to play a critical role in the communities post-pandemic economic recovery.”