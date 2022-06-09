TSA checkpoint at Buffalo Niagara International Airport now equipped with 3D checkpoint scanners

According to the TSA, the new 3D checkpoint scanners provides "critical explosives detection capabilities for screening carry-on items."

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On your next trip through the Buffalo Niagara International Airport, you might spot some changes when checking your bag. Eight state-of-the-art 3D imaging scanners have been installed at the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoint.

According to the TSA, the new scanners will provide "critical explosives detection capabilities for screening carry-on items."

The new technology allows TSA officers to create a 3D image of the bag that can be checked digitally. One of the benefits of the new system is that it can automatically detect explosives, including liquids.

"TSA remains committed to getting the best technology to enhance security and improve the screening experience. Our officers’ use of CT technology substantially improves our threat detection capability at the checkpoint," said Bart R. Johnson, TSA’s federal security director for Upstate New York. "Previously, our screening technology for carry-on bags used 2D images. The CT technology applies advanced algorithms for the detection of explosives, including liquid explosives and other threat items."