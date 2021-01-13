Buffalo Airport nominated for 'Best Small Airport'

The Buffalo Niagara International Airport has been nominated for the 2021 USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice for Best Small Airport.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Buffalo Niagara International Airport has been nominated for the 2021 USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice for Best Small Airport.

The Buffalo Airport is one of 15 airports selected by travel experts. According to USA Today, the airports listed serve less than 10 million passengers each year "yet excel with their commercial flight offerings, easy access and amenities."

The airports are also praised for their friendliness and ease of use.

The NFTA released a statement Wednesday saying in part, "A previous J.D. Power winner, the Buffalo Airport is proud that another group has noticed how nice it is flying out of Buffalo."