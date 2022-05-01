Buffalo Niagara Honor Flight completes first mission of 2022

Honor Flight says this once-in-a-lifetime journey comes without a cost to the veterans.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Early Saturday morning, the Buffalo Niagara Honor Flight Mission 11 took 46 local veterans to Washington, D.C. to experience the nation's war memorials.

It was the first Buffalo Niagara Honor Flight Mission of 2022. The nonprofit organization shared some pictures on its social media accounts on Saturday, documenting the trip.

The Western New York veterans represent those who served in World War II the Korean War, the Vietnam War, and the Cold War. Honor Flight says this once-in-a-lifetime journey comes without a cost to the veterans.

The plane back home for the veterans landed sometime on Saturday night.