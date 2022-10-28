Buffalo Niagara Honor Flight returns after pandemic pause, some Vets thought their turn would never come

The Buffalo Niagara Honor Flight is back after being put on pause during the pandemic. It's the first full flight in nearly two years.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — After waiting for years for their turn, a group of Veterans had the chance to go to D.C. for a special trip.

The flight left early on Oct. 22 and came back the same night. It was filled with Veterans who served in World War II, Vietnam War, and the Korean War.

The Veterans visit nine monuments around the capital including World War II, Vietnam War, Korean War, Air Force and Pentagon 911 memorials.

Greg Klubek was one of the Veterans on the trip. He served in the Air Force. He is one of the volunteers who helped organize the trip and helped work out the logistics on the medical side.

Klubek has worked to have protocols in place to seat Veterans on the aircraft based on how sick they are and how far they can walk.

Even though the trip is all volunteer-based, many hours were put in, after work and during the weekends, Klubek said it's totally worth it.

"To be around our Veterans again, to work with them knowing that you shared the same uniforms, up and old dark early on a lot of days, pulling extra shifts, things that you do, things to make decisions, to leave your families, some go overseas and just to do what you do in our nation. Just to give everything back. We do it for our whole nation and our family. I was a 25-year-old veteran in the Air Force. I would do it all again instantly, I would do it again. If you asked me tomorrow, I would do it again," Klubek said.

Klubek said they are already making plans for their next honor flight.