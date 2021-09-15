Buffalo Niagara Honor Flight raises funds with golf tournament

The group sends veterans from World War II, the Korean War or the Vietnam War to Washington, free of charge. It takes about $1,000 to send a veteran to Washington.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — It's been two years since the Buffalo Niagara Honor Flight has been able to transport veterans to visit monuments in their honor in Washington, D.C.

But they're hitting the skies again, finally, this October.

As part of that effort, more than 100 golfers participated in a tournament at Diamond Hawk Golf Course in Cheektowaga on Wednesday to help raise money for them.

The group sends veterans from World War II, the Korean War or the Vietnam War to Washington, free of charge.

One of the trip organizers told 2 On Your side these trips are very moving.

"People will come up to our veterans and thank them, and engage them in how their service was," according to Kathy Brown, the chairperson of the Buffalo Niagara Honor Flight golf tournament.

"I remember one time we had active service members getting off a plane when we were waiting to get on the plane, and those active military turned right around, and came and shook the hands of every one of our veterans. There wasn't a dry eye in the place."

It takes about $1,000 to send one veteran to Washington. You can donate by going to the Buffalo Niagara Honor Flight website.