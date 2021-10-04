Buffalo Niagara Honor Flight hosting drive-thru chicken BBQ

The drive-thru BBQ event is taking place Sunday, April 18, at the Made in America store in Depew, located at 6041 Transit Road.

DEPEW, N.Y. — Buffalo Niagara Honor Flight will be hosting a drive-thru chicken BBQ fundraiser next weekend in Depew.

The proceeds from the event will go directly to the Buffalo Niagara Honor Flight. The organization takes veterans to Washington D.C. to visit the monuments dedicated to honoring their sacrifice, free of charge.

The drive-thru BBQ event is taking place Sunday, April 18, at the Made in America store in Depew, located at 6041 Transit Road. The fundraiser will start at noon and run until 6 p.m.