Buffalo Niagara Honor Flight hosting drive-thru chicken BBQ fundraiser

The event is drive-thru only because of COVID-19 concerns

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Thursday afternoon Buffalo Niagara Honor Flight will be hosting a chicken BBQ event to raise money for the organization.

The event begins at noon and will wrap up at about 6 p.m. The event is entirely drive-thru, due to COVID-19 concerns. People will be able to pick up their food at the Made in America store, located at 1000 W. Maple Court in Elma.

The cost of the food is anywhere between $12.50- $14. Presale plates are available right now. To place your order, click here.

The Honor Flight organization takes veterans out to Washington D.C. for a day and gives them group tours of various monuments and memorials, all free of charge. To learn more about the organization, or to make a donation, click here.