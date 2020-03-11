Buffalo Niagara Honor Flight hosting drive-thru BBQ

The fundraiser is happening Wednesday from noon until 6 p.m. in Depew

DEPEW, N.Y. — Buffalo Niagara Honor Flight will be hosting a drive-thru chicken BBQ fundraiser on Wednesday afternoon in Depew.

The proceeds from the event will go directly to the Buffalo Niagara Honor Flight. The organization takes veterans to Washington DC to visit the monuments dedicated to honoring their sacrifice, free of charge.

The drive-thru BBQ event is taking place at the Made in America store in Depew, located at 6041 Transit Rd. The fundraiser will start at noon and run until 6 p.m.

