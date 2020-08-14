Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village hosting Picnic in the Village

The Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village always has demonstrations from a forgotten era, and on Saturday it's hosting a Picnic in the Village from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

AMHERST, N.Y. — You know there are some jobs you don’t see a lot of anymore. Like weavers, blacksmiths, or guys that do funny live shots on location...

The Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village always has demonstrations from a forgotten era, and on Saturday it's hosting a Picnic in the Village from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

"It is just a different way to experience the village and we are inviting our visitors on Saturday to bring a picnic blanket from home and some lunch from home and something to drink and enjoy the Village Green and enjoy a nice picnic on our beautiful grounds," said one of the event organizers.

Visitors are encouraged to take a self-guided tour of the grounds before or after their picnic. A highlight of the experience is visiting with the village's historic demonstrators. They'll have blacksmiths, bread bakers, weavers and more. They even have some cute animals to take a look at.

"You can go visit our sheep on the farmstead, and learn all about the sheep to shawl program," organizers said. "The project goes from a sheep to an item you already have in your home."