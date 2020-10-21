Buffalo, Niagara Falls unemployment rate continues to decrease

The New York State Department of Labor reports Buffalo and Niagara Falls had a 6.7 percent unemployment rate in September.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Labor released preliminary local area unemployment rates for September 2020 on Tuesday.

The latest data from the New York State Department of Labor shows that the state's unemployment rate is continuing to decline. However, the area of Buffalo and Niagara Falls still continues to have one of the highest unemployment rates in New York State.

According to the Department of Labor, the area of Buffalo and Niagara Falls had the third highest unemployment rate in New York during the month of September. New York City once again had the highest unemployment rate, while the area of Orange-Rockland-Westchester had the second highest.

However, the unemployment rate is trending in the right direction.