Buffalo Niagara Concert Band gathering again for the first time in 5 months

The socially distanced performance will take place in a parking lot, with musicians playing in every other parking space.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Wednesday the Buffalo Niagara Concert Band will be having a socially-distant performance in the parking lot of American Legion Post 1041.

The COVID-19 pandemic shut down the band's practices in the middle of March and they haven't practiced together since. The band will gather together for the first time in nearly five months to play two songs, which are typically part of the band's summer performance material. During the performance, a drone will fly above and record the band. The video will be released to the public shortly after.

Many of the band's 80 members are at a higher risk to contract COVID-19, so the performers will play in every other parking space, giving each other plenty of room.