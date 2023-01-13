Buffalo neighbors honored for service to city ahead of MLK holiday

The City of Buffalo recognized 6 people and 1 organization who over the past year exemplified Dr. King's commitment to service and community.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As we call to mind Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. this weekend, the City of Buffalo recognized six people and one organization who over the past year they believe exemplified Dr. King's commitment to service.

Whether those recognized made meals for families impacted by the tragic racist shooting on 5/14 or helped keep people warm during the Blizzard of 2022, they were all honored during a special ceremony Friday afternoon at Buffalo City Hall.

"We see you we appreciate you and our community has benefited from the work that you have done," Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said.

People like Pastor Tim Newkirk were recognized by the city he has served for countless years, working with families of missing kids and those affected by violence through his GYC Ministries.

Last month when a devastating blizzard wiped out power across the City of Buffalo, Newkirk and his recently created "Snow Patrol" helped shelter people out in the cold.

"I occupied several stores that were open and had power and I talked to the owners and asked them to stay open for the needs of the community because the whole area was without power," Newkirk said.

"I just was honored to do the work and to be of service to my community," he added.

Kelly Whitfield who founded the Healing Hub of New York, which helps coach and finds safe places for kids affected by trauma was honored with the Commitment to Service Award. She is also an advocate for Best Self's Project SAYVE.

World Central Kitchen which fed thousands of people in the aftermath of the Tops shooting on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo received the Community Impact Award.

Marnetta Malcolm, the founder of Malcolm Media, was honored for her humanitarian work and support of events such as the Jefferson Avenue Block Party and the Buffalo Funk Fest, which she founded.

She currently serves as a board member of the recently founded Ralph C. Wilson Park Conservancy.

"I do what I do because I think there's a need I mean people need things and so if you're not doing what people need I mean what's the point," Malcolm said.

Leona Harper earned her own humanitarian award for leading the way with support for the Liggins family, who lost five kids in a terrible fire on Dartmouth Avenue.

As the Assistant Vice President of Business Banking at M&T her involvement in numerous community groups was also recognized.

Ruth Bryant was honored for her "Transformative Leadership."

She has played a role in Buffalo for countless years serving at the Community Foundation of Greater Buffalo and many other organizations. Bryant also shattered race and gender barriers in the University at Buffalo's architecture school.

And lastly, Carlanda Meadors, a member of M.V.P., Most Valuable Parents, said she works to inspire and mentor the next generation of leaders.

Meadors was honored with the racial relationship-building award and challenged others to get involved.

"You know today the question was posed, what is your why? The young people future generations is my why," Meadors said.

"Most Valuable Parents, we have Buffalo Peacemakers, you could get involved in your child's school system there are just so many things we can do in the community to help others," she added.

And to close out Friday's news conference, a simple question was posed to those in attendance and watching at home.