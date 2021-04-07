Buffalo neighborhood holds annual Independence Day children's parade

'It's about the children, it's about teaching them what the Fourth of July is about, Independence Day,' said Paul Reister, the neighborhood parade organizer.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Neighbors in Buffalo's Central Park neighborhood held their annual children's parade for the Fourth of July.

The group has been marching down Woodbridge Avenue for the past eight to 10 years. In the center of the action is a 1923 American flag from the stage of Bennett High School that was given to the group.

"It's about the children, it's about teaching them what the Fourth of July it really is about Independence Day," according to Paul Reister, a neighborhood parade organizer.

The kids also decorated wagons to show their holiday spirit.

The stars and stripes carried by the group are also referred to as a Garrison Flag. These flags are historically used for ceremonial events.

It's old enough that there are only has 48 stars on it because Hawaii and Alaska were not states in 1923. The flag was swapped out of Bennett High School in 1970 for a newer fire retardent one.