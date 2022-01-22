Buffalo needs 100 lifeguards to ensure all 10 city pools open this summer

Recruitment efforts are already underway for those ages 16-21 years old. The job pays $16 per hour.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This time of year it may seem like summer is a long ways away, but it will be here before you know it.

With that in mind, the City of Buffalo is trying to get a head start on hiring lifeguards to staff the city's ten pools. A recruitment and training effort was kicked off at the Cazenovia pool Thursday in an effort to bring 100 lifeguards on board.

The city is looking to train 100 youth, between the ages of 16-21 years old, to become Certified Lifeguards. The job pays $16 an hour and registration is now underway for the upcoming Lifeguard Certification and Training Program. Applicants must provide a $25 deposit to attend the course. That money will be fully refundable after the course is completed.

“It’s all hands-on deck as we put out a call to our young people to become a City of Buffalo Lifeguard,” said Mayor Brown. “Like many cities across the country, Buffalo is experiencing a lifeguard shortage which threatens our ability to open all of our great pools this summer. To ensure that we are able to open on time, we need to start training new lifeguards today. It’s a serious job opportunity, with good pay and promises some serious summer fun.”

Who can apply?

• Youth who CAN already swim with proficiency

• Youth who are 16 years old by January 22, 2022

• Preference given to youth who reside in the City of Buffalo and attend a Buffalo Public School

• Youth who are fully vaccinated by January 22, 2022

• Youth MUST be able to commit to the full course

• Attendance is Mandatory

Training will take place at the Cazenovia Pool at 626 Abbott Rd. from 8 AM until 4:30 PM Monday, February 21 through Friday, February 25.