BUFFALO, NY — A Western New Yorker is about to embark on the cross-country journey of a lifetime.

Jay Blanchard, a Buffalo native who works as a wealth manager for The Financial Guys, will leave Saturday to take on The Trans Am Bike Race - one of the toughest bike races in the world.

Blanchard served several years in the Air Force and is using the race to raise money and awareness for military widows through the American Widow Project

"We never forget our soldiers on the battlefield, but sometimes after that's over we forget the families and they kind of get left behind and that's what my message is: America, Buffalo, help us out," Blanchard said.

The American Widow Project provides emotional support and education programs for military widows.

Blanchard expects the 4,300-mile trip from Oregon to Virginia to take about 25 days.

Donations can be made on Blanchard's CrowdRise campaign here or you can send a check to Jay Blanchard at 6631 Main Street Williamsville, NY 14221.

