Buffalo NAACP branch postpones Medgar Evers Awards dinner

The NAACP said the event has been rescheduled because many people have expressed safety concerns following the mass shooting a month ago.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) announced on Monday that it will postpone its Medgar Evers Awards Dinner because of safety concerns.

The dinner was originally scheduled to take place on June 25 at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center, but is now scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.

The NAACP said many Black people have expressed safety concerns about large indoor gatherings where a majority of the attendees will be Black following the mass shooting at Tops in Buffalo a month ago.

“I do not feel that now is the time for the Branch to hold a celebratory event, but rather to continue working towards helping our community heal,” NAACP President Rev. Mark Blue stated in a press release.

"Although it will be a very long time, if ever, for the healing process to run its course; and out of respect for the victims’ families and our community, the branch will give time to allow all of the processes (emotional, spiritual, financial, and even institutional healing) to be planted and take some sense of rooting," the release further stated.