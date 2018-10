BUFFALO -- Ten new names will be inducted to the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame Thursday during a special ceremony at the Cardinal O'Hara Performing Arts Center.

The 36th class of inductees include:

Gary Baker

Buffalo Choral Arts Society

Willie May

Fare Trade

Philip Burke

Imhotep Gary Byrd

Dwane Hall

The Steam Donkeys

Chris Tapper

Ray Hangen

