Buffalo Music Hall of Fame announces class of 2022 inductees

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Music Hall of Fame announced its newest class on Tuesday at the Buffalo History Museum.

This year's class includes many accomplished artists including Robby Takac, a founding member of the Goo Goo Dolls. Other inductees include Darrell Nutt, The Dooleys, George Caldwell, James "Jim" Sweet, Jim Pendolino, Mark Custom Recording Service, Inc., Nolan Bruce Allen, Richard Americo Bono, Sujeet Desai, Tanya Diona, Terrie George and Will Schulmeister.

The inductees will officially enter the Hall of Fame this fall. An induction ceremony will be held on Oct. 12 at Seneca One Tower. A live concert performance will then take place on Oct. 13 at the Cove Seafood & Banquets.

The Buffalo Music Hall of Fame also celebrated its 40th anniversary Tuesday morning with the announcement of their 2022 inductees.