BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jupiter will be at its biggest and brightest this month.

Starting June 10th, Jupiter will be in opposition. This means the planet and its moons will be easier to see. The view will be close enough that spectators can see it with a pair of binoculars. The views are expected to be best in the evenings.

"The rays kind of coming from the sun kind of illuminate Jupiter in a great- great way so you should be able to see Jupiter really well at night, and if you have binoculars, you can even check out the moons. You can see what Galileo saw which is really awesome," said Sarah Gromlack-Green.

Gromlack-Green works at the Buffalo Museum of Science which will offer special viewing of Jupiter's moons at its observatory. On Wednesdays, the museum is offering a 30-minute sessions to view Jupiter.

The public can purchase tickets for these sessions each Wednesday for the evening.

The viewings will happen after museum hours from 10 p.m until midnight. Tickets for the viewing cost $15. Museum members will receive 10 percent off that price.