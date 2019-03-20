BUFFALO, N.Y. — Last week Governor Andrew Cuomo announced $50 million in state funding to help develop Buffalo's east side.

On Tuesday, 2 On Your Side got a more detailed look at where the $2.6 million set aside for the Buffalo Museum of Science will go.

A large chunk of the money will help the museum repair and restore its historic north entrance, which was the original main entrance when it opened in 1929.

That's in addition to more work planned for the 90-year-old building.

"In addition to the north facade, we hope to be able to repair the limestone facade around the building," said Marisa Wigglesworth, president and CEO at the Buffalo Society of Natural Sciences. "We're going to make some upgrades to our security and accessibility, and we will be doing some repairs to some of the original storm windows here in the building."

Work on the north side of the museum and the facade should begin as early as this summer.

