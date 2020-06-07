Buffalo Museum of Science to reopen Friday

The traveling exhibit, Golden Mummies of Egypt will reopen on a three-day schedule of Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Museum of Science announced Monday they will begin gradual reopening Friday, July 10.

Anyone can purchase tickets for the Golden Mummies of Egypt exhibit, but members will get the $5 exhibit fee waived.

“We’re thrilled not only to extend the U.S. premiere of Golden Mummies of Egypt exhibit run, but also to waive the $5 exhibit fee for our members,” says Buffalo Society of Natural Sciences president and CEO Marisa Wigglesworth. “The exhibit’s Buffalo engagement will likely be the only opportunity for our region to experience this world-class collection during its limited tour. Families everywhere are eager to come out from their homes and enjoy unique experiences this summer and Golden Mummies of Egypt is a perfect day trip destination.”

The NOMAD exhibitions has been extended through October 18.

Museum officials say more work needs to be done before they can open interactive spaces on the first, third and fourth floors.

The museum now requires that all tickets and member general admission be purchased or reserved in advance, either online or by phone. Capacity will be set at 25 percent, as per New York State guidelines. Tickets will have a designated entry time to stagger admission and allow for social distancing. You can stay as long as you'd like, or until the museum closes for the day.

Staff and guests ages 2 and up will be required to wear face coverings while inside the museum. Masks will be provided free of charge to guests who arrive without their own.

In an effort to avoid the need for guests to touch exhibit surfaces, the museum is providing for a complementary styles for interactive screens and buttons.

All sales transactions must be purchased or renewed online or over the phone.